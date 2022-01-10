Amalgamated Bank Has $177,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,413 shares of company stock worth $5,291,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

