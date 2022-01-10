Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 108,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ opened at $38.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

