Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

