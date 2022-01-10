Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Paramount Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 264,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Paramount Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 629.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 103,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

