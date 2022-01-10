Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of ($5.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALTM stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.98. 140,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 3.51. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

