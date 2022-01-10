Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

