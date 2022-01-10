Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.00

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 11931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

