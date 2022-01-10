Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG traded down $69.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,670.75. 37,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,918.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,813.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total transaction of $10,910,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

