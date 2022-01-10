Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Sells $556,311.24 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ALLY opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
