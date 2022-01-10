Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Sells $556,311.24 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLY opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

