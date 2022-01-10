AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 69.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CBH stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

