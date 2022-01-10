Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.36.

Allbirds stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

