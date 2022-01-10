Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $16.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $530.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

