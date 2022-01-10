Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.31 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $126.16 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00066040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,266,831 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.