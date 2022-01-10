Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $56.36 Average PT from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.36.
AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 108,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $62.89.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.
Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.