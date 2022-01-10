Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $56.36 Average PT from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 108,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $62.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.