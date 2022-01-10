Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

AIN stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38. Albany International has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

