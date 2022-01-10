Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,040. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after acquiring an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,252,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,483,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Albany International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

