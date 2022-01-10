Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $191.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.58. 294,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,082. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

