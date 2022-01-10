Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.76.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

