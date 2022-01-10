Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

