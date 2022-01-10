Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Air Canada stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 508.68% and a negative net margin of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

