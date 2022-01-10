Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2,025.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,630 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.16 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

