Aeternity Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $40.27 million and $2.28 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,038,896 coins and its circulating supply is 349,217,952 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

