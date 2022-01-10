AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 100,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroCentury from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

AeroCentury stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACY. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AeroCentury by 23.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the third quarter worth $140,000.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

