Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $22.48 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.