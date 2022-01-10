Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

ETR stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

