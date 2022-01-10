Advisory Services Network LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $276.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $275.91 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

