Advisory Services Network LLC Has $794,000 Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 614,570 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 716,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

MORT stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

