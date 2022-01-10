Advisory Services Network LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.41.

AJG stock opened at $165.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

