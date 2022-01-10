Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ONEOK by 25.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.46 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

