Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

