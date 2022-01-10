Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 2,348 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.55 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.