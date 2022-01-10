Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 2,354 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,441,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 160,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,294,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $425.54 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

