Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

VCSH opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

