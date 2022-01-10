Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 48,392 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 8.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of BMAY opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.