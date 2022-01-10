Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $222.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

