Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter.

VSDA opened at $46.91 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

