Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

