Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.02. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$8.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

