ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in ADT by 383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 949,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 819,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

