Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

