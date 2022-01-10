Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Shares Sold by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADEX opened at $9.86 on Monday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

