ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

ACMR opened at $82.00 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACM Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

