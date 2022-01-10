Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average is $224.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

