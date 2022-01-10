Acima Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 459.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.62. 52,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

