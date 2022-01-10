AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $48.20 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

