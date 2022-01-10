9,208 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,208 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.43. 19,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,820. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

