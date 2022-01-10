8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.07

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 14740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

