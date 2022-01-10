8,800 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,006,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB stock traded down $33.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $396.20. 28,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,248 shares of company stock worth $33,522,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.