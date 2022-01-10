$866.85 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce sales of $866.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $865.10 million and the highest is $868.60 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE VMI traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.26. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $189.85 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

