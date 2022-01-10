84,335 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

